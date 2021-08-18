Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$0.15 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$0.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

NCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:NCU opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$210.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

