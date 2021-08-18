New Potomac Partners LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 182,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,535. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59.

