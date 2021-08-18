New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 3,784 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.41.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 67.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.