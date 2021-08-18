New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 3,784 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of New Relic stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.41.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 67.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
