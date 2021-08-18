NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,535 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1,096.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,400 shares of company stock worth $27,249,220. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.