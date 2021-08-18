NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 274 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

