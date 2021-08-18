NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 700 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.