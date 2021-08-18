NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

