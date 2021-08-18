NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 108 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

NYSE IQV opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.