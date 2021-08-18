NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 772 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,987,000 after buying an additional 147,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 77,115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter.

NXTG opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

