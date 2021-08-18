NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fathom by 83.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fathom by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fathom by 44.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fathom by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

FTHM stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $389.87 million and a P/E ratio of -51.67. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,186 over the last three months.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

