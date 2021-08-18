NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 7,008.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,008.33 ($91.56).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

Shares of NEXT stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 7,888 ($103.06). 119,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,827. The stock has a market cap of £10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.40. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,902.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

