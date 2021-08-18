NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. NextCure has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

