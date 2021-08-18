NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $217,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,317 shares of company stock worth $1,767,080 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. 9,073,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,088,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

