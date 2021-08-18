NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $724.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after buying an additional 1,101,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after buying an additional 228,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,824,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

