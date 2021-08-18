NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $96,220.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. NFT has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $96,220.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.73 or 0.00842016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00159060 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.