Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 1.6%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) shares dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74.

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.