NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.47 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $269.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

