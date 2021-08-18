Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $38.81 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $38.81 million and $1.20 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,317.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.25 or 0.06748574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.70 or 0.01418226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00375682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00139690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.07 or 0.00571690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00348242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00313163 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,826,353,049 coins and its circulating supply is 8,164,853,049 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

