NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $41.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.03, but opened at $39.27. NIO shares last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 370,177 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NIO by 29.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

