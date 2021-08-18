Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Down 38.0% in July

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NROM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Noble Roman’s has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.