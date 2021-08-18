Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.93

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 15130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.01. The firm has a market cap of C$440.22 million and a PE ratio of 35.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.14%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

