North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,600,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,972,000 after acquiring an additional 107,153 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

