North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 279.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Avantor by 18.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 967,622 shares of company stock valued at $31,673,581. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

