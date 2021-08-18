North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $624,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

NYSE HUM opened at $413.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.90. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.