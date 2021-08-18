North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,237 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Associated Banc by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 102,415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Associated Banc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 55.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASB. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,270 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

