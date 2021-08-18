North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN opened at $311.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $312.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

