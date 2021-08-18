North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,856 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

