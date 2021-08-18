Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by 45.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

NOC opened at $368.63 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

