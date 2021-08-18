Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $77.79. 7,397,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,463,411. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $196.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

