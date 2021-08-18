Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $203,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.64. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

