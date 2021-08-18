Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $100.67. 793,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,973. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.