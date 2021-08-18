Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $435,748.32 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08.

Novavax stock traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.99. 2,785,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,668. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.