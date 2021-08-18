NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 6.9%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.17. 4,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,753,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

