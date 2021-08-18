NS Partners Ltd Buys 1,367 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 448,863 shares of company stock worth $277,681,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $11.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,757.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,630.25. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.