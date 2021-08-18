NS Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.85. 1,152,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,810,602. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.15 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.