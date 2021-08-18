NS Partners Ltd Grows Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of YNDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,492. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $74.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

