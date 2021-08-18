NS Partners Ltd Has $15.03 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NS Partners Ltd cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,709 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 169,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,843. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

