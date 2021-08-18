Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NYSE:NUS opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,269 shares of company stock worth $2,440,645. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

