Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Insider Michael D. Keller Sells 3,431 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NUE stock opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

