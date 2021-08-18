NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

