Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Nutriband stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $50.85 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutriband will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd.

