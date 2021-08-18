Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.59. 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.