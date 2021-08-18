Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000.

Shares of NYSE JTD opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

