NVIDIA Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $190.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,878,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.30. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.63.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

