Nvx Holdings, Inc. Purchases 174,827 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

