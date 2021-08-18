NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of NXPI opened at $207.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,803,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

