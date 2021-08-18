Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,481 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

SHW opened at $304.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $308.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $55,808,451 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

