Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $462.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 159.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $475.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

