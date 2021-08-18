Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.68%.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.