Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,200 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.